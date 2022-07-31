Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

West eases efforts to restrict Russian oil trading as inflation and energy risks mount

5 minutes to read
The UK Treasury said it was working "at pace" with allies to endure sanctions can be implemented against the regime of Vladimir Putin. Photo / AP

The UK Treasury said it was working "at pace" with allies to endure sanctions can be implemented against the regime of Vladimir Putin. Photo / AP

Financial Times

European governments have eased back on efforts to curb trade in Russian oil, delaying a plan to shut Moscow out of the vital Lloyd's of London maritime insurance market and allowing some international shipments amid

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.