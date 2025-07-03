Advertisement
Business / Markets / Stock takes
Updated

What Wall Street’s rampaging run means for KiwiSaver investors - Stock Takes

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Wall Street's bull run has been a boon for KiwiSaver funds. Photo / File

This week, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs, boosted by gains in technology stocks and a trade agreement between the United States and Vietnam.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is only a fraction short of its record close on December 4.

Meanwhile, a better-than-expected US jobs report for

