Amoeba was incorporated on the New Zealand Companies Register in December 2015, with Candy-Wallace and his local associate, William Paul Saxby Candy, better known as Bill Candy, as directors and shareholders.

Candy-Wallace resigned as director in September 2016 and by March 2018, his majority shareholding had been totally transferred to Candy, who remains the company’s sole shareholder.

Approaches to Candy-Wallace and Candy were responded to by Auckland lawyer Michael Thomas. Thomas said Candy was Candy-Wallace’s former father-in-law and was now 86.

Thomas said Candy-Wallace firmly denied any wrongdoing and stressed that the NCA proceedings were only civil.

“Various entities and persons, including Mr Candy-Wallace and Amoeba, settled a civil case with the regulators in the United Kingdom in July 2024. For the avoidance of doubt, Mr Candy-Wallace has not been arrested, charged, prosecuted or convicted for any criminal matters in the United Kingdom or elsewhere,” Thomas said.

Amoeba was said by the NCA to own a property in York, over which a freezing order was first granted in April 2019.

Amoeba also purchased real estate in New Zealand, some while Candy-Wallace was a shareholder, although these properties were not cited in the NCA case.

In 2016, Amoeba paid $1.1m for a home in Shelly Park, which was offloaded the following year for $1.2m.

In 2018, the company also purchased a commercial unit in Avondale for $300,000 and a residential property in Cockle Bay for $950,000. Property records indicate Amoeba remains the owner of these properties.

Candy and Candy-Wallace are also partners in a number of New Zealand companies, but outside of Amoeba, these were not named in NCA proceedings.

Candy and Candy-Wallace both have shareholdings in ACM Environmental Services, FM Group and 846361. Candy remains a director of these companies, while Candy-Wallace resigned his directorships in 2016.

The New Zealand Companies Office said it “continues to assess” the NCA proceedings and whether they disqualify Candy-Wallace from directing or managing New Zealand companies.

A Half-Moon Bay address listed in 2020 UK court filings for Candy-Wallace was occupied by tenants who told the Herald they had no idea who Candy-Wallace was, but men in suits had visited the property around six months ago also seeking his whereabouts.

The tenants said they had resided at the address for a year. They knew the previous tenants, who had lived there for a number of years prior and were also not Candy-Wallace.

Another address listed as a shareholder contact for Candy-Wallace turned out to be a residential property owned by Ameoba. A man living at the address declined to give his name, said he did not know Candy-Wallace and declined to answer questions about whether he knew Candy.

