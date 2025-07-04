Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Property

Dave Tuke sells his National Mini Storage chain to A$4 billion Australian giant Kennards

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Sam Kennard, of Kennards, and Caroline Plowman, of National Mini Storage, outside one of the properties in Auckland. Photo / supplied by Kennards Self Storage

Sam Kennard, of Kennards, and Caroline Plowman, of National Mini Storage, outside one of the properties in Auckland. Photo / supplied by Kennards Self Storage

Low-profile North Shore businessman Dave Tuke has cashed up by selling Auckland’s biggest storage chain which he founded 34 years ago to A$4 billion Australian giant Kennards.

Tuke is the founder of National Mini Storage, now sold to Kennards Self Storage.

Tuke is also managing director of Albany-based commercial property

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Property

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Property