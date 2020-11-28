Website of the Year

Business

UK set to approve Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine within days

3 minutes to read

Rollout of two-shot jab could begin as soon as December 7. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times
By: Sebastian Payne and Donato Paolo Mancini in London

The UK is poised to become the first western country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine, with the independent regulator set to grant approval within days.

Deliveries of the vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer would

