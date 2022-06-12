Voyager 2021 media awards
The rise and rise of Japan's unsackable slacker

5 minutes to read
In a culture that rewards seniority, young workers feel resentment towards older unproductive colleagues. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times
By Leo Lewis

OPINION:

In a culture that rewards seniority, young workers feel resentment towards older unproductive colleagues.

For the past few days, people in chat rooms across Japan have been grasping for a neat rendering of "boutto

