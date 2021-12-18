Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Business

The biggest market moments of 2021: From GameStop's revenge of the nerds to Tesla's trillion-dollar value

11 minutes to read
Financial Times

From the GameStop saga to the Archegos debacle — these are the events that shaped the year.

This has felt like a long year in financial markets, studded with events that offered insight in to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.