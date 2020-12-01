Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Opinion: A light shines in the gloom cast by Covid-19

5 minutes to read

The economic outcomes this year are now expected to be better than had been feared. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times
By: Martin Wolf

OPINION:

Covid-19 has been a devastating global shock. But the news on vaccines is really encouraging. The economic impact has also not been quite as bad as feared about half a year ago. Moreover, a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.