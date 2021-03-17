Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

NFTs: The latest get-rich-quick scheme for the cryptosphere

4 minutes to read

Blockchain technology is being used to create unique digital items. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times
By: Jemima Kelly

We are in the midst of a new mania. A species of digital asset as unsexy-sounding as the "non-fungible token" — or the only marginally sexier "NFT" — is taking over the front pages, social

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.