Welcome to a new year — and a new decade! At Moral Money we are very excited about what this will bring. When we launched this newsletter six months ago we were unsure whether Financial Times

1. Can anybody create unified ESG standards?

2. The 'decade of delivery' has dawned

3. The US election

4. The year of 'going olive'

5. Endowments in the crosshairs

6. How far will banks' fossil fuel aversion go?

7. The year the PRI gets serious?

8. Banks battle on ESG to attract rich millennials

9. Will the UK lead the world in green initiatives?

10. Tokyo Olympics: a green festival or PR disaster?

11. China the ESG leader?

12. Will we ever see a global carbon market?

13. A spotlight on biodiversity

14. What about workers? The message from France's 'gilets jaunes'

15. Adaptation advantage

16. Ignore the $100tn bond market at your peril

17. Big Tech's role in the clean energy transition

18. California tests companies' stance on workers rights and consumer privacy

19. Beyond Beyond Meat

20. Do Republicans shift their position on climate change?