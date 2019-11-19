COMMENT:

In the recent Financial Times report into the downfall of Carlos Ghosn, head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi carmaking alliance, one sentence jumped out. Nissan was "a corporate culture in which no one can make any objections or say 'no'". People did not criticise Ghosn because they feared retaliation.

READ MORE:
The right exit timing can burnish a CEO's legacy
Five reasons companies mistreat customers and staff
Why appointing co-CEOs is a terrible idea
Harvard Business Review: The lifecycle of a top CEO

These observations came from an internal Nissan governance investigation but they could be said

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.