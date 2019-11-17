"This looks like a scene from the second world war, right here in the heart of Santiago."

Felipe Alessandri, the mayor of one of Latin America's most prosperous cities, was surveying the burnt-out wreckage of the 170-year-old church of Veracruz in the centre of Chile's capital, destroyed in a blaze started during a general strike last Tuesday.

READ MORE:
Chile erupts: a first-hand account from Santiago
Argentina: how IMF's biggest ever bailout crumbled under Mauricio Macri
Debt, default and disorder: Mauricio Macri nears end with familiar crisis
'Total disaster': How Venezuela went from prosperous nation to struggling

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.