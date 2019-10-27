When Mario Draghi was asked last week whether his successor as European Central Bank president, Christine Lagarde, would have as dramatic an eight-year term as he had, he replied that he "would not wish that on anyone".

Yet when Lagarde takes over as the head of Europe's most powerful financial institution on Friday, she will know that while Draghi is credited with rescuing the euro, the ECB still faces some daunting challenges.

