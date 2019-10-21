Argentina's bondholders are braced for steep losses when the government attempts to tackle its $101bn debt burden after downbeat meetings with IMF officials and associates of Alberto Fernández, the presidential frontrunner, in Washington last week.

More than 20 bondholders met a team of IMF officials to discuss the outlook for Argentina ahead of the country's general election this Sunday.

The officials said they would need to be assured "with a high probability" that the country's debt was sustainable, a reference to the Fund's technical conditions for extending new funds in a renegotiated programme, according to one bondholder at the meeting.

