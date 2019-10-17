COMMENT:

Call it America's new way of war. Forget aircraft carriers, stealth fighters and cruise missiles. Think instead about dollars, silicon chips, digital data — and sanctions, embargoes and blacklists. Nations have often employed economic coercion. Donald Trump has gone three steps further. He has merged America's economic policy with its national security strategy.

When Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary, was asked if the US could halt Turkey's onslaught against the Kurds in Northern Syria, he had an easy answer. "We can shut down the Turkish economy".

