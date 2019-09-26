Lex COMMENT

Ignore the whingeing. That was the trenchant advice of a lead architect of Britain's post-crisis financial regulation four years ago. Complaints over ringfencing of UK retail banks were predictable. Brexit, ultra-low interest rates and cut-throat competition were harder to foresee. Santander has decided to take a €1.5 billion ($2.6b) writedown on its UK operations. It is a sign of the malaise enveloping the sector.

Ringfencing was meant to make banking safer. Critics say it has increased cost, complexity and competition. It has sparked a price war in the mortgage market. Barred from using retail deposits to fund investment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.