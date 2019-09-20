Lex COMMENT

"Mustn't pry" is not a phrase much uttered by Chinese officials. They want to add credit histories to their copious data on Chinese citizens. The real surprise is the refusal of Tencent and Alibaba to help.

For investors, it is just another political complication to a previously clean proposition: two enterprising tech companies exploiting the fast growth of the world's largest nation.

The People's Bank of China launched credit scoring agency Baihang last year with grand plans to overtake Tencent's and Alibaba's platforms. Its aim was to rank 460 million Chinese who lack formal credit histories. The games

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.