The weekend attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure targeted what one analyst called the "Achilles heel of the world economy", knocking out more than half of all production capacity in the world's largest oil exporter.

The main target of the airborne attacks, which the US has blamed on Iran, was the Abqaiq processing facility, which has been exposed as a key chokepoint for the kingdom's oil supplies. The giant Khurais field, one of the world's largest, was also hit.

Abqaiq is used to prepare up to 70 per cent of Saudi Arabia's production, most of it for export. The question

What is Abqaiq?

What did the attacks target at the site?

Will repairs be straightforward?

What can Saudi do to mitigate the impact?