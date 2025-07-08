Two supermarkets have admitted all charges after the Commerce Commission accused them of unfair trading.

Both supermarkets advertised prices that did not match the price charged at the point-of-sale, and promoted specials or discounts where no special actually existed.

Auckland District Court today heard from Hamilton’s Gladstone Retail Ltd, trading as Pak’nSave Mill Street, and Silverdale Food Warehouse Ltd, trading as Pak’nSave Silverdale

Defence counsel Iain Thain said the two cases were similar.

He said Gladstone faced eight charges of breaching the Fair Trading Act and had already pleaded guilty to four of those charges.