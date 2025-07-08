The Mill St trader today pleaded guilty to the other four charges.
The Silverdale supermarket north of Auckland faced 10 charges of breaching the Fair Trading Act.
It pleaded guilty to seven of those charges last month and today entered guilty pleas to the remaining three charges.
Judge Simon John Lance remanded the matter to sentencing on November 4.
The court heard prosecutor Jacob Barry would file the Commerce Commission’s submissions by October 21.
The defence must file submissions by October 28.
Those submissions will outline what the parties think appropriate penalties should be.
Each charge faces a maximum penalty of $600,000.
Both sides agreed a two-and-a-half-hour sentencing would be sufficient for both defendants.
The supermarkets were charged with misleading conduct in relation to goods, and false or misleading representations.
The Commerce Commission last December announced it would file the criminal charges.
“The major supermarkets are large, well-resourced businesses that should invest the time and effort to get pricing and promotions right,” the commission’s deputy chair, Anne Callinan, said at the time.
