How do European decision makers see Brexit now? I've asked politicians, diplomats and business groups across the EU and found them remarkably united around a tough stance towards Britain.

They won't give in to Boris Johnson's demands to renegotiate a deal, but nor do they want Britain's anti-no-deal forces to delay Brexit.

Very few Europeans are still open to the UK staying in the EU, and most dread a potential second British referendum. Here are my conclusions:

European decision makers have lost patience with Britain and want it out, fast. Anne Mulder, the Dutch parliament's rapporteur on Brexit, speaks

