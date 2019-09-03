Deutsche Bank chief executive Christian Sewing is backing his plan to turn round the lender's ailing share price by committing to spend 15 per cent of his net salary on its stock.

It is the first time a Deutsche chief has made a commitment to regularly invest a chunk of their salary into shares of Germany's biggest bank.

Sewing, who has worked for the bank almost all his career having joined as an apprentice, was paid just over €7 million ($12.1m) last year, including a base salary of €3.3m.

