The German government thinks that there is a "high probability" of a no-deal Brexit on October 31, since it is "inconceivable" that UK prime minister Boris Johnson will soften his tough position on the Irish backstop.

The assessment was made in an internal finance ministry document which underlines Berlin's firm opposition to any renegotiation of the withdrawal agreement as demanded by the new British prime minister.

The document said Mr Johnson is expected to use the G7 summit in Biarritz at the end of August for a "big moment" to announce either a breakthrough or the breakdown of talks. Downing

