Global investment banks are shedding tens of thousands of jobs as falling interest rates, weak trading volumes and the march of automation create a brutal summer for the sector.

Almost 30,000 lay-offs have been announced since April at banks including HSBC, Barclays, Société Générale, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank. Most of the cuts have come in Europe, with Deutsche accounting for more than half the total, while trading desks have been hit hardest.

In New York City, jobs in commodity and securities trading fell 2 per cent in June from the year before, a loss of about 2,800 positions, according to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.