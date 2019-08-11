Jeffrey Epstein's death ended the criminal case against him, but lawyers for his alleged victims have vowed to pursue the multimillionaire's estate to seek justice.

The 66-year-old money manager died on Saturday while awaiting trial on charges that he sex trafficked underage girls. He was being held in jail in Manhattan and his death was "an apparent suicide", the Department of Justice said.

In court filings, Epstein had listed his net wealth at $559m, including the mansions in New York and Florida where prosecutors said he abused girls as young as 14 years old. Attorneys said they would fight to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.