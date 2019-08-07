A recovery in US stocks on Tuesday could merely be the calm before the storm, according to one analyst who has warned investors to brace for a possible "Lehman-like" aftershock following Monday's broad sell-off.

The gloomy outlook from Nomura strategist Masanari Takada comes as the market has grown increasingly concerned over the fallout from a more contentious US-China trade row.

While some analysts have warned of rising recession risks, others have been less ominous in their forecasts that suggest more volatility in stock markets should be expected, amid an uncertain outcome to trade talks and a more hawkish Federal Reserve

