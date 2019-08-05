How do you put a price on a telecoms spectrum licence? Chinese operators have picked them up for free — part of Beijing's attempt to have a national rollout of 5G.

Yet in parts of Europe recent auctions have been so expensive that at least one company has had to cut shareholder dividends. In the US — where President Donald Trump has declared that "the race to 5G is a race that America must win" — spectrum licences are being sold at historically low prices.

The answer to the question will determine not just the future of the technological resource

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Spectrum wars: How fear of 'bedlam' gave way to a bidding frenzy