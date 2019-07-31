Investors have flooded into Saudi stocks this year after the kingdom's share market was included in widely followed benchmarks that guide trillions of dollars in assets.

Mutual and exchange traded funds that invest in companies on Riyadh's Tadawul stock exchange have rocketed to US$4.8 billion ($7.2b) in assets from just US$356 million at the start of the year, according to EPFR Global data.

The growth comes after indexing groups MSCI, FTSE Russell and S&P Dow Jones Indices included the stocks in popular emerging markets benchmarks and as the government has eased rules governing foreign ownership of shares.

The surge in

