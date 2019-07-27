SoftBank's first US$97 billion "Vision Fund" was the biggest private pool of money ever raised and turned Masayoshi Son into the most important tech investor in the world.

On Friday, Mr Son finally revealed plans for a second Vision Fund, three years after he announced the first, that could be even bigger at US$108b.

But the launch of Vision Fund II was more notable for what information was missing, rather than for the list of high-profile names, such as Apple and Microsoft, that were attached to the project.

Ever the showman, Mr Son once again focused attention on a big

