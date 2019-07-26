The London Stock Exchange Group is in talks to combine with Refinitiv in a deal that would create a global exchanges and data powerhouse, according to multiple people briefed on the matter.

A deal for all or large parts of Refinitiv, carved out of Thomson Reuters only last year in a deal with Blackstone, would also transform the LSE into the main rival to billionaire Michael Bloomberg's financial news and data empire.

A transaction may be announced as soon as next week, two of these people said. These people cautioned that there was no certainty that an agreement would be

