Boris Johnson has been accused by the EU's chief Brexit negotiator of laying down "unacceptable" terms for talks on a new exit deal, setting the scene for months of bruising clashes between Brussels and the new British prime minister.

Michel Barnier wrote to 27 EU member states warning that Johnson's "rather combative speech" to the House of Commons on Thursday had raised the risk of no-deal Brexit, and urging them to hold their nerve.

Johnson, in his first statement to MPs since entering 10 Downing Street on Wednesday, demanded the "abolition" of the controversial Irish border backstop, which is at

