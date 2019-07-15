The dollar's strength is proving resilient — despite all of US president Donald Trump's attempts to talk it lower.

Policymakers at the US Federal Reserve signalled in meeting minutes published last week that the rate cuts Trump has lobbied for are expected to offset the greenback's appreciation.

However, Trump has shown no sign of easing off on his rhetoric about the exchange markets. In recent weeks the US president has accused a host of countries of being currency manipulators and threatened to levy sanctions on them, and has repeatedly cited the dollar's strength in a bid to put pressure on

