COMMENT:

In almost five decades of flying I have never seen a disruptive passenger, an out-of-control drunk or even heard an angry voice. It seems I have been lucky.

A survey by Which? Travel, the UK consumer magazine, found that 17 per cent of Ryanair passengers had witnessed shouting, drunkenness or verbal abuse by other passengers over the previous year.

Eight per cent had seen the same on Emirates and Virgin Atlantic flights. Questioned by Unite, the trade union, 87 per cent of cabin crew on UK-based airlines said they had seen drunk passengers behaving badly.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Is this primarily a

Related articles: