When 1m people took to the streets of Hong Kong in early June to protest against a law that would allow criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China to stand trial, Roy Lim marched with them. A business executive who frequently travels across the border, the proposed law was of deep concern.

A wave of mostly peaceful protests against the bill garnered massive public support in Hong Kong. But as young protesters adopted ever more radical tactics — including a sit-in that shut down Hong Kong's tax department on June 24 followed by the brief occupation and vandalisation of

Related articles: