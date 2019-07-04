COMMENT:

Until the day she died, Barbara Bush kept a clock next to her bed that counted the days until Donald Trump was gone.

The former first lady's timekeeping was upbeat: she assumed a one-term presidency. Most of the world is in the late Bush's camp.

To judge by the absence of diplomatic initiatives, the west is also marking the calendar until Trump leaves office. The same goes for non-Trumpian America. As Joe Biden, the Democratic frontrunner, keeps saying, Trump is an "aberration" — as though time has briefly gone astray. All we need is to wait out the clock

