"If we were to go through what we did in '08 and '09, we'd be screwed," said Aubrey Layne, the Virginia finance secretary, this year.

The Virginia Retirement System serves more than 700,000 current and retired public sector employees. It sidestepped the solvency crises that hit its peers in Illinois, Kentucky and New Jersey but its latest stress tests show that if the next bear market were to be as bad as the last one, its unfunded liabilities would double to $12 billion.

There is similar concern outside the US. After the markets nosedived in the last quarter of 2018, it is unclear whether the recovery since then is a revival of the bull market or a dead cat bounce.

A dozen major economies face negative 30-year spreads against the Fed fund rate, which implies an inversion of the global yield curve. Pension plans are forced into a delicate balancing act between opportunity and caution.

Quitting the late stage of a bull market could mean missing up to 25 per cent gains, if history is a guide. To be prematurely risk averse is the biggest danger investors face.

Besides, bear markets are notoriously hard to predict. Their timing, severity, duration and the speed of their revival have defied predictions in previous cycles.

Today, that task is nigh on impossible, with familiar economic risks enmeshed with unfamiliar political ones as the global economy adjusts to populist themes.

It is hard to distinguish an event that causes periodic volatility from one that is a game-changer, hence caution is the watchword. "Do nothing" is not an option.

In the past 45 years there have been nine bear markets, defined as a 20 per cent drop among major indices over the course of two months or more. On average, investors lost a heart-stopping 40 per cent.

In the two bear markets occurring in the 2000s, it took an average of six years to claw back to break-even point. In the next one, therefore, capital conservation will be a key goal — alas, not the only one.

Despite a decade-long bull market, the average funding ratio of, for example, public sector plans in the US is just below 70 per cent, requiring an annual average return of about 7 per cent to pay pensions to members, according to the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College.

Likewise, to remain solvent, their European peers need returns that far exceed the cash-like pittance they get on their bond assets.

The need for higher returns, in turn, has inevitably turned the spotlight on risk. It is no longer equated with volatility but with failure to meet commitments to pension plan members. To manage it, two sets of hedges are in use: implicit and explicit.

The first relies on the tools that indirectly hedge out the risks embedded in the portfolio.

These target a broader diversification of assets, the use of risk factors in asset allocation and duration management to cope with the sensitivity of bond valuations to changes in interest rates. They also involve the regular rebalancing of portfolios when price momentum is working or when value opportunities arise.

In contrast, the second set relies on tools that overtly control risk. They include inflation and interest rate swaps, as well as insurance-based devices such as option contracts and stop-loss mechanisms.

The proportion of pension plans that use implicit hedges far exceeds those that apply explicit hedges. The latter's cost is seen as a big drag on performance. Option contracts also add complexity to the portfolio: some cover individual securities, some cover the entire portfolio.

Worst of all, they are exposed to counterparty risk if many investors are forced to activate their hedges at the same time. After the failure of American International Group in 2008, the fear of counterparty risk has somewhat deterred explicit hedging.

Hence, risk management is no longer about creating firewalls around trading positions; instead, it is about having smaller positions and periodic rebalancing to minimise losses and maximise gains. The emphasis is also on looking for undervalued, under-researched and under-loved assets.

Despite these worthy efforts, liquidity remains a big unknown. It can dry up when most needed, as shown by the recent stampede at Woodford Investment Management in the UK.

The search for yield in a prolonged era of zero-bound interest rates has pushed investors into esoteric investments not yet tested by time or events. The result is indiscriminate panic-selling in periods of stress.

Mr Layne's candour is timely. Despite best endeavours, it remains to be seen how many pension plans will have the financial buffers to weather a full-blown bear market.

Written by: Amin Rajan, chief executive of Create-Research and a member of The 300 Club.







