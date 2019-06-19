On November 23 2010, French football icon Michel Platini arrived at the Elysée Palace for lunch with president Nicolas Sarkozy and found he was not the only one invited.

Other guests included officials from Qatar — among them crown prince Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

Nine days later, the gas-rich Gulf state where temperatures exceed 40 degrees Celsius in the summer, was awarded the right to host the 2022 World Cup.

The sequence of events has placed the Élysée meeting at the heart of a global corruption investigation — and triggered the downfall of Platini, from football legend on

The fall of a football icon: