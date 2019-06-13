What does it take to shock markets these days? Quite a bit.

Last week, the European Central Bank dropped some heavy hints that it is preparing to fire up its bond-buying stimulus programme (again) and investors broadly shrugged it off.

There has since been a bit of a rally in the shakier parts of the eurozone's government bond markets, but that is about it.

Meanwhile, the race to become the next prime minister of the UK is dominated by candidates intent on crashing out of the EU without a deal in October and/or suspending parliament. What a time to be

