It is open season on Big Tech. As US politicians and regulators circle the industry, a once unthinkable idea is starting to be voiced more widely: whether a forced break-up of some of the world's most powerful companies will soon be on the agenda.

The idea was first thrust into the headlines in March by Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts senator and presidential hopeful, who promised to break up Big Tech if she is elected to the White House.

This week, the shadow of drastic regulatory action was cast again over Silicon Valley after it emerged that the US Department of

How would the tech companies fare?