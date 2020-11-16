Website of the Year

Business

Lex: Moderna/vaccines: getting warmer

Moderna's vaccine can be refrigerated at between 2C and 8C for 30 days. Photo / AP

Financial Times

OPINION:

Moderna is a step closer to showing detractors that it is no moonshot stock. The biotech group on Monday said its experimental Covid-19 vaccine was 94.5 per cent effective, according to preliminary data. That

