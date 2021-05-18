Website of the Year

How WarnerMedia and Discovery plan to forge a media behemoth

8 minutes to read
AT&T-owned WarnerMedia and Discovery hope to rival Netflix and Disney for eyeballs in the streaming market. Photo / AP

Financial Times
By: Anna Nicolaou, Alex Barker and James Fontanella-Khan

Lockdowns spurred many Americans to invest in home renovation projects or new hobbies. For David Zaslav, late-pandemic boredom spawned another idea: buying a US$100 billion ($138b) company.

In February, the Discovery chief executive had arranged

