BusinessUpdated

Global debt is soaring — and we need to talk about it

5 minutes to read
The global economy has been inundated with debt. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times
By: Gillian Tett

This month the thorny topic of debt is creeping back, belatedly, onto the political radar in Washington. Last week Janet Yellen, Treasury secretary, warned that the US government will run out of money in October

