Evergrande and the end of China's 'build, build, build' model

There are enough empty apartments to house 90 million people in China. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times
By: James Kynge and Sun Yu

A dramatic video filmed in the southwestern city of Kunming in August hints at the scale of China's property bubble. Onlookers can be heard screaming in awe as 15 high-rise apartment blocks are demolished by

