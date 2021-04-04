Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Covid has been a catastrophe. Can it also be an opportunity?

5 minutes to read
Without diminishing its terrible health and economic costs, there are also reasons to be cheerful’, writes Tim Harford. Photo / Getty Images

Without diminishing its terrible health and economic costs, there are also reasons to be cheerful’, writes Tim Harford. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times
By: Tim Harford

ANALYSIS:

"What does not kill me makes me stronger." Philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche's aphorism is inspiring — although as anyone suffering from long Covid can tell you, it is not always true. Sometimes what does not

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.