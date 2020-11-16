Website of the Year
Inside the hunt for a Covid-19 vaccine: How BioNTech made the breakthrough

Financial Times
By: Joe Miller

The husband and wife team behind the German company are pioneers in a technology that could transform medicine.

The call came last Sunday evening, as Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Tureci were catching up with paperwork

