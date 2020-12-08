Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Brexit trade talks: the three big sticking points explained

6 minutes to read

Access to UK fishing waters for EU boats has been one of the biggest obstacles to a post-Brexit trade deal. Photo / 123RF

Financial Times
By: Jim Brunsden and Peter Foster

Despite another day of intensive talks, Brexit negotiators failed on Monday to resolve persistent disagreements that have dogged future-relationship discussions since they began in March.

In a joint statement issued on Monday evening, the European Commission

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.