Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

A new deal for the young: How to fix the housing crisis

4 minutes to read
When the FT surveyed young people, respondents from Hong Kong to Shanghai and London said housing costs were one of their biggest concerns. Photo / 123RF

When the FT surveyed young people, respondents from Hong Kong to Shanghai and London said housing costs were one of their biggest concerns. Photo / 123RF

Financial Times

FINANCIAL TIMES EDITORIAL:

Securing a place to call one's own is a key marker of independence, and a step towards starting a family. Yet for many young people, across many countries, a home has become

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.