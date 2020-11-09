Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

The gig economy is a symptom of bigger problems

5 minutes to read

Gig workers have stage protests around the world. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times
By: Sarah O'Connor

Marcell Hawkins, who lives with his grandparents, had a call one day from his grandmother who had just fallen down. He logged out of his job as a gig worker for delivery company DoorDash and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.