Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Remote work: how are you feeling?

9 minutes to read

Staff are exhausted but many employers refuse to cut workload or offer enough support. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times
By: Emma Jacobs

Jake is acutely aware of his good fortune. News headlines reporting coronavirus infections and death tolls, as well as widespread job losses, are a daily reminder that the in-house lawyer is lucky to be in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.