Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Private jets take off as wealthy flyers seek to avoid virus

4 minutes to read

Soaring numbers of wealthy flyers are switching to private jets. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times
By: Philip Georgiadis and Alice Hancock

Soaring numbers of wealthy flyers are switching to private jets to reduce the risk of catching coronavirus from other passengers on regular commercial flights.

Several private jet operators and brokers have reported an influx of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.