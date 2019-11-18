The social network has 2.5 billion monthly active users but almost 400 million of the accounts are bogus.

At first glance, Amy Dowd's Facebook account appears perfectly normal. There is a smiling profile picture of a young woman surrounded by autumnal leaves and the date that she began a new job at Southeast Missouri State University. But look more closely and things begin to seem strange. Unlike most 29 year olds, Amy has no friends, no interests and no photos. The only thing she has written is a gushing review of a US haulage company. "Fake account," replied one user.

